Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $289,000 Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,186 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,732 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Lennar were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lennar by 10.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Lennar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Lennar by 172.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lennar Price Performance

LEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Lennar from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.57.

Lennar stock opened at $107.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $116.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.44 and a 200-day moving average of $99.24.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 13.86%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Lennar Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

