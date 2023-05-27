Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at about $767,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,185 shares in the company, valued at $9,037,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $450,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 601,642 shares in the company, valued at $135,399,532.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,259 shares of company stock worth $8,799,705 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company's stock.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $225.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.60. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $155.25 and a one year high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

