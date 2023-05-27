Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Gold Fields by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

GFI opened at $14.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.22. Gold Fields Limited has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $17.78.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.2425 dividend. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th.

Several analysts have commented on GFI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC cut shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Investec cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

