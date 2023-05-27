Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 28,100 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,100 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Vistra were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 534,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 30,956 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 65,612.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 15,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 15,747 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vistra by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,796,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,678,000 after buying an additional 200,991 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Stock Performance

Vistra stock opened at $24.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $27.39.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.60 million. Vistra had a positive return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. Analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.204 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently -101.28%.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $262,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 343,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,019,322.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James A. Burke purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.05 per share, with a total value of $120,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,156,770.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $262,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 343,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,019,322.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $852,970 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VST shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

