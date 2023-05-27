Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 370 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 23.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,125,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,230,000 after buying an additional 3,241,291 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after buying an additional 2,444,294 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3,878.8% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 826,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,814,000 after buying an additional 805,624 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10,007.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 783,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,077,000 after buying an additional 775,787 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1,025.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 688,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,698,000 after buying an additional 627,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $75.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

ZM stock opened at $66.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 151.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of -0.22. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $60.45 and a one year high of $124.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.98.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 11,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $752,768.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 11,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $752,768.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $512,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,639 shares in the company, valued at $3,122,880.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,893 shares of company stock worth $7,561,294 in the last three months. 11.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.