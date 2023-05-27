Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 1,669.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,696 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in SunPower were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 32,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 209,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 11,155 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 164,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 15,472 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter worth about $1,063,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 336,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPWR shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on SunPower from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on SunPower from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on SunPower from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on SunPower from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on SunPower in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.82.

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $10.27 on Friday. SunPower Co. has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.01, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

In other news, CEO Peter Faricy acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $99,675.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,416.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. The company provides fully integrated solar, storage, and home energy solutions. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.

