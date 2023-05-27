Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 12,100 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 85.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BNTX. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 8.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 25.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,768,000 after acquiring an additional 331,101 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 522.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 58.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,882,000 after acquiring an additional 53,595 shares during the last quarter. 15.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BNTX. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of BioNTech from $239.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BioNTech from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BioNTech from $216.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.20.

BioNTech stock opened at $105.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.21. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $100.08 and a twelve month high of $188.99. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.59 and a 200-day moving average of $138.96.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

