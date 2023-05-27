Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 9,443 Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,443 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QGEN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Qiagen Trading Up 1.0 %

QGEN opened at $46.07 on Friday. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $40.38 and a twelve month high of $51.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $485.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Qiagen’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Qiagen from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.87.

About Qiagen

(Get Rating)

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.