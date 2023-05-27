AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its holdings in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,902 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 284,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 98,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter worth $817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABCL. Cowen began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Securities lowered their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

AbCellera Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.78 and a beta of -0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.22. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $14.97.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at AbCellera Biologics

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae bought 153,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $997,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 56,012,493 shares in the company, valued at $365,201,454.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AbCellera Biologics news, CFO Andrew Booth purchased 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,050. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae purchased 153,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $997,560.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 56,012,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,201,454.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

