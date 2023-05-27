Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,100 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.38, for a total transaction of $4,558,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $15,113,336.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.38, for a total transaction of $4,558,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,113,336.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total transaction of $129,673.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,074 shares of company stock worth $19,663,423. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TDG stock opened at $792.49 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $831.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $759.72 and its 200-day moving average is $703.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.37.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $890.00 to $980.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $834.71.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.