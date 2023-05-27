Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires Shares of 13,535 Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 370,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 134,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 18,314 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,514,000 after buying an additional 51,837 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 437.4% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 5,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $24.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -820.06, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.95 and its 200 day moving average is $27.02. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 52 week low of $24.26 and a 52 week high of $36.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $243.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.09 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently -5,931.36%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.