4,755 Shares in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,907,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,128,897,000 after acquiring an additional 993,916 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,506,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,102,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,126 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 26.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,729,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020,078 shares during the period. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 417.5% during the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,237,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,016,616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,292,785 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,060,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $600,933,000 after acquiring an additional 235,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

NYSE CP opened at $77.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.97. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $83.44. The company has a market capitalization of $71.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.54%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

