Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 77.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,700 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,653,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,914,000 after buying an additional 454,957 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 678.1% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 246,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 215,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 7,777.8% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.11.

Insider Activity

Tyson Foods Price Performance

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Johanna Soderstrom purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,729.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Johanna Soderstrom purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,729.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Brady J. Stewart purchased 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,099.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 37,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,118. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $52.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.11 and a 1-year high of $92.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.94.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.04%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

