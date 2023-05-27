Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 5,214 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Cameco were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after buying an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cameco by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Cameco by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cameco by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after purchasing an additional 52,341 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in Cameco in the 1st quarter worth $819,000. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCJ shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cameco to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.31 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $31.29.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

