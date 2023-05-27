Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Enbridge Trading Down 0.1 %

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge stock opened at $35.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.46 and its 200-day moving average is $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.59. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The company has a market cap of $72.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 295.51%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

