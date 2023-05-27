Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stock Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,704,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $548,409,000 after purchasing an additional 617,129 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,700,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $378,653,000 after acquiring an additional 377,858 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 950,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,727,000 after acquiring an additional 361,635 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 597.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 214,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after acquiring an additional 183,344 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,583,000. 95.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Merit Medical Systems

In related news, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 1,483 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $104,062.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,012,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,016,881.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,068 shares of company stock worth $4,341,157. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $81.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.14. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.46 and a 12-month high of $85.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $297.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.43.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

See Also

