Aviva PLC Buys New Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,160 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $11,352,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,545,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,246,000 after acquiring an additional 267,548 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,491,000 after purchasing an additional 622,623 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,148,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,187,000 after purchasing an additional 917,779 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,978,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,552,000 after purchasing an additional 55,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,859,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,789,000 after purchasing an additional 38,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FHB stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.02. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company had revenue of $216.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FHB shares. TheStreet downgraded First Hawaiian from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert S. Harrison bought 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $507,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,573,202.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

