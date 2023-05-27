Aviva PLC Buys 8,855 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,855 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $11,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNI. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.22.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

CNI stock opened at $113.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.79 and a one year high of $129.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.5835 per share. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 37.98%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

