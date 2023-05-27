Aviva PLC Decreases Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $11,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 887.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $58,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 35.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $123.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $109.36 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.59.
M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.28%.
M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.
