Aviva PLC Raises Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,028 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $15,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 67,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 65,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.91.

Insider Activity

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $2,485,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,211.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HWM opened at $43.50 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $45.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.00 and a 200-day moving average of $40.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.43.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Further Reading

