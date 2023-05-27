Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,831,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466,787 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Kinder Morgan worth $15,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at $263,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.73.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.