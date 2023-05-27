Aviva PLC Sells 4,038 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 246,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $11,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO opened at $44.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.84. The firm has a market cap of $79.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $54.76.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

