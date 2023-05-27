Aviva PLC Decreases Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,313 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 47,670 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $15,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $207.93 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The company has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $3.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PXD. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.