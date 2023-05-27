Aviva PLC Sells 2,485 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $16,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Nordson by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Nordson by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Nordson by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Nordson by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $220.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.89 and a fifty-two week high of $251.26.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $650.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.87 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 22.40%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on NDSN. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.20.

Nordson Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.