Aviva PLC Lowers Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $16,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 91,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 27,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 17,712 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 19,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $179,745.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,964,986.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 10,814 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $491,928.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,317.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $179,745.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,964,986.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,961 shares of company stock worth $2,632,440. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $44.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a current ratio of 12.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.23. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $49.32.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

