Aviva PLC Has $16.56 Million Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 79.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,469 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $16,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Generac by 652.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 487,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,556,000 after buying an additional 422,280 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,152,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,394,000 after acquiring an additional 276,082 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 492,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,555,000 after acquiring an additional 236,264 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Generac by 11,907.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 231,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,196,000 after purchasing an additional 229,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Generac during the third quarter worth $27,969,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Generac Price Performance

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $547,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,719,501.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 55,207 shares of company stock worth $6,454,560 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac stock opened at $115.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.40. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.29 and a 52 week high of $299.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.16 and a 200-day moving average of $108.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $887.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.07 million. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.