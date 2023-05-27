Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Holdings Reduced by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,472 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in AON were worth $16,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of AON by 4,109.5% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,266,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,850 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AON by 749.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 625,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,572,000 after purchasing an additional 551,932 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 6,802.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 158,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,468,000 after buying an additional 156,241 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AON by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,034,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,830,890,000 after buying an additional 111,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in AON by 798.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 121,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,506,000 after acquiring an additional 107,838 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AON Trading Down 0.2 %

AON stock opened at $310.67 on Friday. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $338.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36. The stock has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.65.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AON. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

