Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 987,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,050 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $53,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REXR. B&I Capital AG raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 237,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 695,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,008,000 after acquiring an additional 117,625 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,648 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

REXR opened at $54.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.27. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.74 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 160.00%.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $975,808.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $1,986,149.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,220.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $975,808.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

