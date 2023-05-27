Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,978,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 189,646 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.03% of Huntsman worth $54,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 708.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 105,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 92,811 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 607,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,681,000 after acquiring an additional 22,183 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Huntsman by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 35,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

Huntsman Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $25.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.25. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $37.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.72%.

About Huntsman

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Further Reading

