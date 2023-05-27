Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 3,894,913 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 2,388.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,058,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,894,913 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Tronox were worth $55,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TROX. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tronox in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Tronox by 1,757.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tronox by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TROX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Tronox from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Tronox Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $11.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.28. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $19.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.88.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Tronox had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Tronox’s revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Insider Activity at Tronox

In other news, insider Jonathan Flood sold 29,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $455,311.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,590.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan Flood sold 29,356 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $455,311.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,991 shares in the company, valued at $356,590.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Srivisal sold 40,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $621,203.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,591.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,487 shares of company stock worth $3,032,725 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tronox Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

