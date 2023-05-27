Aviva PLC Buys 194,097 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,348,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,097 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.25% of Healthpeak Properties worth $14,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 11.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,236,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,447,000 after purchasing an additional 760,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.43 per share, with a total value of $85,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.43 per share, with a total value of $85,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $385,169.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,185.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 21,817 shares of company stock worth $506,099 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 1.0 %

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of PEAK opened at $19.47 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEAK. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.42.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

