Franklin Resources Inc. Has $56.41 Million Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,394,514 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 387,658 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $56,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,644,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,384,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,934 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,083,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,188,476,000 after buying an additional 4,670,453 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 594.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,574,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,327,000 after buying an additional 12,474,796 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 566.7% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,325,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,321,000 after buying an additional 4,526,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,002,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,698,000 after acquiring an additional 226,554 shares during the period. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE CM opened at $42.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.96 and a 200-day moving average of $43.47. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $56.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a $0.642 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 62.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

