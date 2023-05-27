Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Position Boosted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,684,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 459,249 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.85% of Avient worth $56,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Avient by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,874,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,808,000 after acquiring an additional 417,069 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Avient by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,502,000 after purchasing an additional 583,179 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Avient by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,146,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,981,000 after purchasing an additional 212,670 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,478,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,739,000 after purchasing an additional 142,503 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avient by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,938,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,060,000 after buying an additional 147,075 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avient from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Avient from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Avient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

AVNT opened at $38.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $52.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.53.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.16 million. Avient had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.12%.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

