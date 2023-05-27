Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,165,572 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 169,851 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.15% of Fortinet worth $56,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 24.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,738,000 after purchasing an additional 76,027 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Fortinet by 209.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,684,727.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,684,727.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,718.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $529,258.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,275.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,434,767. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Bank of America upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.30.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $67.77 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $71.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.01, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

