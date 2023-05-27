Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,745,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,945 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $57,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,356,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,974,193,000 after purchasing an additional 917,225 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,369,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,362 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 177.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,815,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638,800 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 5,399,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,203,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,114,000 after purchasing an additional 169,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,360 shares in the company, valued at $832,568.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $186,231.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,430,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.83 per share, with a total value of $164,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,360 shares in the company, valued at $832,568.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250 and have sold 14,846 shares worth $548,232. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE DAL opened at $35.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.50. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.25. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $42.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

