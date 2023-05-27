Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,611 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $58,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,783,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,414,680,000 after acquiring an additional 266,711 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,534,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,576,000 after purchasing an additional 300,053 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,688,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,963,000 after buying an additional 141,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,876,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,216,000 after acquiring an additional 66,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,546,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,721,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total value of $3,565,342.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,051,762.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total transaction of $189,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,818,846.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total value of $3,565,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at $8,051,762.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,354 shares of company stock worth $25,882,434 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AJG opened at $203.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.30. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $148.24 and a 52 week high of $219.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

AJG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

