Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,011,390 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,011,390 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $58,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in Timken by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Timken by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Timken by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $2,135,580.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,933,559.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $2,135,580.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,933,559.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $1,713,824.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,259,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,924 shares of company stock valued at $5,681,918. Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Timken from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.78.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $75.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.11. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 8.88%. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.61%.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

