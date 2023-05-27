TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,483,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 335,402 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.15% of TC Energy worth $59,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in TC Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TC Energy by 43.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,567,000 after buying an additional 267,934 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in TC Energy by 40.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after buying an additional 31,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,876,349,000 after buying an additional 993,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $39.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $36.79 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

