Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 887,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,377 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.22% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $59,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,466,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,084,000 after acquiring an additional 415,807 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,118,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,433,000 after buying an additional 101,238 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,419,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,540,000 after buying an additional 129,146 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,415,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,528,000 after buying an additional 76,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,567,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,205,000 after buying an additional 43,054 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR stock opened at $68.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.73 and a one year high of $75.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.72.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

