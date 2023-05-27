Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,064,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $60,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 252.6% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 62,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 44,817 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3,602.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,140,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,320,000 after buying an additional 1,013,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,440,000 after buying an additional 220,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 5.52. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $59.46.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 184.32%. The business had revenue of $181.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total value of $495,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 138,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,883,832.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,214,600 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. SVB Securities lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

