Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL) Holdings Decreased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,342,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,881 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF were worth $76,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Systelligence LLC grew its stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 661,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,226,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of FLBL opened at $23.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.52.

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

