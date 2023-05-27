Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,486,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.43% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $69,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Fortune 45 LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 77,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 11,635 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 101,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 422.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 31,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $47.37 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $51.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.52.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

