Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 25,343 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,900,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,343 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.75% of Alamos Gold worth $69,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 56.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 192,939 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 24.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 58,298 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alamos Gold by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 0.5 %

Alamos Gold stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $14.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.59, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average is $11.11.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $251.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.55 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Laurentian cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.08.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

