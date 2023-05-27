Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,105,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $70,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after buying an additional 17,476,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,502,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,012 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,422,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,159,000 after purchasing an additional 487,408 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,859,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,187,000 after purchasing an additional 78,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 7,849,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,002,000 after buying an additional 421,509 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $75,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,583,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,324,084.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,558,521 shares of company stock valued at $100,413,132. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on APO. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $65.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.29 and a 200 day moving average of $65.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.03, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.63.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -71.07%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

