Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 174,490 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,257,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 174,490 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.14% of MakeMyTrip worth $62,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 10,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 3.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. 40.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

MakeMyTrip Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MMYT opened at $26.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $34.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MakeMyTrip in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MakeMyTrip presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

(Get Rating)

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.