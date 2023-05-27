Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 335,126 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,401,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335,126 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.19% of Confluent worth $75,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Confluent during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 311.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 703.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $6,079,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $93,607.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,519 shares in the company, valued at $3,386,897.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $6,079,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,123,737 shares of company stock worth $26,754,333 over the last three months. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Confluent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $28.71 on Friday. Confluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.14.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

