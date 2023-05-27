Franklin Resources Inc. Has $78.26 Million Stock Holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,334,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 380,048 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 7.12% of Greenbrier Companies worth $78,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GBX. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 160.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 18.4% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $27.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.14 million, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.40. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $44.10.

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 3,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $88,790.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,398.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

GBX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Maintenance Services, Leasing & Management Services, and Corporate. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

