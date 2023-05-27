Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,394,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 583,086 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $65,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in CAE by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,323,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $160,992,000 after buying an additional 400,469 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of CAE by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,230,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,833,000 after purchasing an additional 46,167 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CAE by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 591,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,434,000 after purchasing an additional 49,577 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in CAE by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of CAE by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on CAE from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

NYSE:CAE opened at $22.05 on Friday. CAE Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $27.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

