GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,573,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,497 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.75% of GFL Environmental worth $75,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GFL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 128.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,276 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,465,000 after buying an additional 1,670,653 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 204.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,035,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,250,000 after buying an additional 1,366,424 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,119,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,469,000 after acquiring an additional 590,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,683,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,503,000 after acquiring an additional 495,767 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GFL opened at $36.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $38.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.77.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. On average, analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.013 per share. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently -3.82%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GFL. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.85.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

