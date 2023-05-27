International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 84.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 556,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,944,337 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.06% of International Business Machines worth $78,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 9,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Investment House LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $128.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.91. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 337.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.